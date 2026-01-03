Risacher supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Friday's 111-99 victory over the Knicks.

Risacher delivered a more efficient performance than he did during Wednesday's win over Minnesota, when he shot 40.0 percent from the field and finished with nine points. Still, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has yet to take a step forward compared to his rookie season, and he has scored in single digits in three of his last five games. During that stretch, he has averaged 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per tilt.