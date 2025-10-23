Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Risacher is dealing with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in the season opener against the Raptors. If he's unable to play Friday, the team will likely turn to Vit Krejci and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help shoulder the load.
