default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Risacher (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Risacher is dealing with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in the season opener against the Raptors. If he's unable to play Friday, the team will likely turn to Vit Krejci and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help shoulder the load.

More News