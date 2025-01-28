Risacher (adductor) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Risacher returned to the floor for the Hawks in Monday's loss against the Timberwolves after missing six straight games with an adductor injury. He might be held out of the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday when Atlanta hosts the Rockets, which could result in more time for Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter.