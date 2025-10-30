Risacher provided eight points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over the Nets.

Risacher continues to offer very little, with his low usage resulting in limited production. Through three games played, he is averaging just 8.7 points and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per game. Despite having seemingly locked down a starting position, there is no reason to be holding him outside of deeper formats at this point.