Adebayo had 27 points (10-24 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Celtics.

Adebayo finished second on the team in scoring while finishing three points shy of the 30-point mark in a season-high outing Friday against Boston. Adebayo has gotten off to a strong start for the Heat this year, posting two straight games with at least 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks to begin the season.