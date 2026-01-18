Adebayo finished with 30 points (9-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 win over the Thunder.

Adebayo's six three-pointers were a career high as he led the Heat on Saturday in points, rebounds and point-differential (plus-11), en route to his 14th double-double of the regular season and first since Jan. 1 against the Pistons. He has scored at least 22 points in three consecutive games and has averaged 27.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game over that span.