Adebayoproduced 41 points (14-20 FG, 12-14 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Nets.

Were it not for a late charge by Kyrie Irving, the Heat could have stolen a road win, and Adebayo was the linchpin on offense that kept them within striking distance. The Kentucky product blew away his previous season-high of 28 points and could dhave yielded an even higher fantasy total if he was closer to his usual rebound average. One reason for his high numbers was Jimmy Butler's absence, but the stellar game certainly bodes well for the center.