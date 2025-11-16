Adebayo (toe) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo sustained a sprained left toe in a loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 5 and is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive game against the Knicks on Monday. The Heat are expected to provide an update on the star big man's status by Sunday night, though his absence from practice doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up. If Adebayo remains sidelined Monday, Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic will likely continue seeing a bump in minutes.