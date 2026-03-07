Adebayo accumulated 24 points (10-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over the Hornets.

Adebayo had a tough time getting his shot to drop in this one and missed all five of his three-point attempts, but he made up for it with his work on the glass and also finished the match without committing a single turnover. The Heat closed the game with an Adebayo-Kel'el Ware frontcourt pairing, and Ware finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and four swats over 31 minutes in the win.