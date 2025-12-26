Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Downgraded to doubtful
Adebayo (back) is now doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Adebayo was previously listed as questionable for Miami. With the center expected to sit out, Kel'el Ware could have a higher floor Friday, and more minutes will be available for someone like Jaime Jaquez.