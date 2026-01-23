Adebayo ended with 32 points (13-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Adebayo had his way in the paint Thursday night, where he scored all but three of his points. He paced the Heat in scoring but didn't get nearly enough support from his surrounding cast to secure a victory. Adebayo appears determined to finish January on a high note, as he's secured a double-double in two of his last four appearances while averaging 22.8 points in 31.3 minutes per game over this stretch.