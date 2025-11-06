Adebayo left Wednesday's 122-112 loss to Denver in the first half due to a left foot injury and did not return. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame the team would find out more about Adebayo's injury Thursday.

Adebayo logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across eight minutes before leaving the contest. With third-string center Vladislav Goldin playing in the G League on Wednesday, Adebayo's absence resulted in heavy minutes for Kel'el Ware and some small-ball center action for Keshad Johnson. Keep an eye out for a status update leading up to Miami's game against Charlotte on Friday, which is the first leg of a back-to-back.