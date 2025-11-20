Adebayo (toe) racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 victory over the Warriors.

Adebayo looked great in his return from a six-game absence due to a left big toe sprain, asserting himself on both ends of the floor. He drilled a clutch three-pointer down the stretch to put the game out of reach, and he finished with a point differential of plus-15. Adebayo is knocking down a career-high 2.1 triples per game, though his willingness to venture outside of the paint has brought his field-goal percentage down to a career-low 46 percent through nine appearances.