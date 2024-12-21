Adebayo totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.

Adebayo had to leave the game in the second half after he was elbowed in the face early in the third quarter, which caused a cut above his left eye, but he returned after getting stitches. The star big man didn't look affected by the injury, though, and he finished with an efficient double-double despite the fact the Heat came up short of getting the victory. Adebayo has been on a roll of late with five double-doubles over his last six contests.