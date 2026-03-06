Adebayo provided 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 victory over the Nets.

Even though there's a strong argument to say Kel'el Ware outplayed Adebayo with his impressive stat line, Adebayo was one of Miami's top scoring weapons in a comfortable 16-point win. The star big man extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to four, and he's recorded three double-doubles over that stretch as well. Adebayo will remain as one of Miami's most reliable scoring and rebounding weapons for the Heat going forward.