Adebayo logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to Orlando.

After scoring nine points in a quiet offensive performance during Saturday's loss to Sacramento, Adebayo bounced back and finished as one of four Heat players with 19-plus points. The 28-year-old has now scored at least 19 points in four of his last five appearances. The star big man led Miami in rebounds as well, grabbing seven or more boards for a seventh straight game. Additionally, he matched his season-high mark in blocks, tallying multiple swats for the third time in his last five appearances.