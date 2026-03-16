Adebayo is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to right calf tightness.

The star big man is in jeopardy of sitting out for the first time since the Dec. 27 win over the Pacers. Kel'el Ware would likely handle a featured role at center if Adebayo cannot play Tuesday, which would open the door for a more pronounced role for Jaime Jaquez in the frontcourt.