Adebayo (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Adebayo nabbed a questionable tag leading up to Saturday's game with a hip contusion and will ultimately be sidelined by the issue. Cody Zeller is the favorite to pick up the start at the five, while Omer Yurtseven, Kevin Love and Udonis Haslem could receive more center action. Adebayo's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Detroit.