Adebayo posted 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-110 loss to Atlanta.

Adebayo might have needed 17 shots to score 17 points, but the lack of efficiency won't matter much if the star big man continues to fill the stat sheet as he did Saturday. Adebayo has scored 15 or more points in eight of his last nine outings, a span in which he's also racked up five double-doubles.