Adebayo recorded 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 120-119 victory over the Clippers.

Adebayo played a pivotal role in Monday's narrow win, recording his fourth double-double in seven games to start the season. The star big man has opened the year with impressive scoring output, averaging 22.4 points while expanding his range -- knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game at a 35.6 percent clip from deep.