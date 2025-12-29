Adebayo (back) is available for Monday's game against Denver, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The star big man is returning from a two-game absence due to lower-back soreness, and he should be able to handle his normal allotment of playing time. Adebayo has been relatively quiet as a scorer of late, but he's still averaged a productive 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.6 minutes per game over his last seven outings.