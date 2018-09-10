Heat's Dion Waiters: Still awaiting full clearance
Waiters (ankle) has yet to full receive full clearance for basketball activities, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Heat president Pat Riley said earlier in the summer that he was hopeful Waiters would be back to full strength for training camp, but the veteran wing is running out of time to prove his health with the Heat's first practice nearly two weeks away. Waiters, who averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game over 30 appearances before undergoing surgery on his left ankle Jan. 22, was handed a 6-to-9-month recovery timeline when he required the procedure. It's thus generally expected that Waiters will be freed of restrictions by the time the regular season commences, but any missed time during camp would hurt his case for earning a significant role right off the bat.
