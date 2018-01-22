Heat's Dion Waiters: Surgery on tap Monday
Waiters (ankle) was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Monday, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Rather than attempt to play through the persistent soreness in his left ankle that had bothered him for much of the past two seasons, Waiters decided earlier this month that he would go under the knife to address the matter. While the Heat aren't expected to reveal a recovery timetable for the wing until after the surgery is completed, Waiters previously acknowledged that such a procedure would sideline him for 8-to-10 months. If that timetable holds true, Waiters' availability for the start of the 2018-19 campaign could be in some jeopardy. His absence for at least the rest of the current season opens up more minutes for the likes of Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson (ankle) and Derrick Jones.
