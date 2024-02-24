Robinson contributed 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Friday's 106-95 win over the Pelicans.

Robinson made a significant impact from the bench, outperforming starters Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin in the victory. The Heat have found it difficult to fit Robinson into the first unit, as Martin and Jovic provide a defensive skill set that's superior to Robinson. However, the sharpshooter possesses a deft three-point shot that gives the Heat an offensive shot in the arm and offers immense value as a three-point producer in category-based formats.