Robinson recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 123-97 win over the Bucks.

Robinson moved into the starting lineup with Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) out of action, and he recorded his highest scoring total since Jan. 12, which not coincidentally had been his most recent start. The sharpshooter has thrived when part of the starting unit this season, averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 triples over 31.6 minutes across 18 games. That makes him a solid short-term fantasy pickup, though managers should be aware that Robinson's numbers will likely drop off if he moves back to a reserve role when the team gets healthy.