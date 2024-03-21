Robinson (back) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Robinson will miss his second straight contest Friday due to left facet syndrome in his back. Patty Mills is in line to draw another start in his absence. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
