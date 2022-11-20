Robinson (hand) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.
Robinson was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup due to a hand injury that sidelined him for Friday's loss to Washington, but it appears he'll have a shot to return to action against the Cavaliers. Miami continues to deal with numerous injuries, so Robinson's potential availability would be huge boost to the Heat's offense.
