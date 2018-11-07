Dragic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee injury, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Dragic presumably picked up the injury during Monday's 120-115 win over Detroit, where he posted 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block in 34 minutes. If he ends up sidelined Wednesday, Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington could be in store for extra run, especially with Dwyane Wade (personal) absent.

