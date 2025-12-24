Jaquez posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Miami's 112-91 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The Heat entered Tuesday's game averaging 120.1 points per game -- fifth-best in the Association -- but Miami struggled from the field in the loss. Jaquez was able to provide the Heat with a spark off the bench with a team-high 21 points and a plus-nine point differential. Jaquez has scored at least 21 points in back-to-back games, and over his last nine outings he has averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.