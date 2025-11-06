Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Leads bench with 21 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaquez recorded 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Nuggets.
It's the third time in the last five games Jaquez has topped 20 points, although he managed just six points in each of the other two contests. The third-year forward is emerging as the leader of Miami's second unit, averaging 17.4 points, 6.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.1 minutes a contest to kick off the season.
