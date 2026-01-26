Jaquez closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 win over the Suns.

Jaquez provided a spark off the bench Sunday, pouring in 20 points with efficient shooting. While his scoring output has fluctuated recently, the UCLA product has consistently contributed elsewhere, combining for 10-plus rebounds and assists in five of his past six games. Operating almost exclusively as a reserve this season, Jaquez has been a valuable contributor in his third year with the Heat.