Jaquez (illness) registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 123-99 loss to the Pacers.

Jaquez was back in action after he had missed the Heat's previous two games due to a sprained right ankle before he was listed on the injury report with a stomach illness prior to Saturday's contest. The third-year forward was able to produce well in his sixth-man role, but he may not have a pathway to seeing much of an uptick in minutes now that the Heat are at full strength following Tyler Herro's recent return from a right big toe contusion. Jaquez still looks to be a roster-worthy option in most fantasy leagues, though his upside will be more limited while the Heat have all their key contributors available.