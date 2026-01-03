Jaquez won't return to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sprained right ankle.

Jaquez sustained the sprained ankle when he stepped on an opposing player's foot in the second quarter. The 24-year-old swingman was initially deemed probable to return, though he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. He'll finish with six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 10 minutes. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against New Orleans, and if Jaquez is forced to miss time, Dru Smith and Simone Fontecchio are candidates to see increased playing time off the bench.