Butler (lower body) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Butler was questionable for Monday's matchup after bruising his glute during Game 3 on Saturday, but he'll be able to suit up after receiving treatment in recent days. Over the first three matchups in the series, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.