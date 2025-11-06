Ware contributed 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and four steals across 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The double-double was Ware's first of the season, and it came after Bam Adebayo (foot) left the game in the first half and didn't return. The second-year center has bounced between the starting five and the second unit so far this season, but if Adebayo's injury causes him to miss any further time, Ware would be leaned on more heavily in the Miami frontcourt. Through eight games, Ware is averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 boards, 1.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 20.3 minutes a contest.