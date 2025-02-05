Ware amassed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 loss to the Bulls.

The rookie center has been a revelation for the Heat since moving into the starting lineup in late January. Over the last seven games, Ware has averaged 13.7 points, 9.9 boards, 1.6 threes, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.9 assists while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent (11-for-26) from beyond the arc. He's also recorded four of his five career double-double in that span. Bam Adebayo has also seen his numbers jump up significantly while playing alongside the 15th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, another strong sign that Ware isn't going to move back to the bench any time soon.