Ware recorded 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ware was rewarded with his first career start Tuesday after a strong outing against San Antonio. The rookie center paid back coach Eric Spoelstra's trust by putting up a career-high 15 rebounds and posting a plus-eight point differential despite losing. If Ware can keep performing at a high level, he will likely continue to start alongside Bam Adebayo in Miami's frontcourt.