site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-kelel-ware-iffy-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Kel'el Ware: Iffy for Thursday
•
1 min read
Ware is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right shoulder strain.
Ware is trying to keep his absence to a one-game minimum Thursday. Simone Fontecchio would likely see a bump in playing time in the event that Ware isn't cleared for action.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read