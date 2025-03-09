Ware (knee) tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 114-109 loss to the Bulls.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to a left knee sprain, Ware took back his spot in the starting five alongside Bam Adebayo. The rookie took a back seat on the offensive end to fellow starters Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, but Ware piled up some useful numbers defensively. Since moving into a starting role Jan. 21, Ware is now averaging 10.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line over 19 games.