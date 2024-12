Miami recalled Ware from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday.

Ware played in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to Grand Rapids, finishing with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes. At the NBA level, however, Ware has played just 6.9 minutes per game across 10 contests.