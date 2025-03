Ware registered 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and six blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime loss to New York.

Ware doubled his previous career-high mark with six blocks on the night. He's averaging nearly a double-double over his last 10 games, producing 9.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.