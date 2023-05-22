Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that Love is probable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Celtics due to a left lower-leg muscle strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love exited Sunday's Game 3 win in the first quarter due to his injury and didn't return. Although he was sidelined down the stretch, it seems likely he'll be able to suit up Tuesday as the Heat attempt to sweep Boston. The 34-year-old had a limited impact over the first two games of the series, averaging 4.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.