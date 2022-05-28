Lowry ended with 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 111-103 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lowry had been awful so far in the series, but he stepped his game up right when Miami needed him the most. The veteran point guard posted his first double-double of the series and while he's not expected to put up these numbers on a regular basis, any sort of improvement will be an upgrade considering he averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 assists per tilt, but shooting 21.7 percent from the field and committing 2.3 turnovers per game, through the first three games of the series.