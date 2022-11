Lowry accumulated 28 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over Washington.

Lowry turned in his best scoring performance of the season with 28 points with the help of five made triples. He's drilled nine of his last 17 attempts from beyond the arc over his last two contests, resulting in back-to-back nights of 20-plus points.