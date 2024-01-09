Lowry suffered a left hand sprain during Monday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry played 16 minutes Monday before leaving for the locker room, although the Heat never released an official update. He returned to the bench a few minutes later, but he never took the floor again. He finished the night with six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks. With Jimmy Butler (foot) still sidelined, the Heat could be in rough shape if Lowry misses time. If that does happen, Miami will need guys like Tyler Herro and Josh Richardson to increase their time on the ball.