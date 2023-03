Lowry (rest/knee) is now considered questionable and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry was previously ruled out Wednesday as team doctors wouldn't allow him to play both nights of back-to-backs. The veteran point guard is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 24.3 minutes across his last seven games since recovering from a knee injury.