Powell supplied 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 126-111 win over the Hawks.

With Tyler Herro (toe) and Bam Adebayo (back) sidelined, Powell stepped up following an inefficient performance during Tuesday's blowout loss to Toronto. The veteran swingman led the Heat in scoring and was efficient from the floor, although he did struggle from beyond the arc once again. Over his last four outings, Powell has shot just 24.2 percent from downtown. Still, he has finished with at least 17 points in all four of those games.