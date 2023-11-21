Robinson totaled no counting stats in two minutes during Monday's 118-100 victory over the Bulls.
Robinson played two minutes off the bench, tallying one foul and nothing else. Despite having a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Robinson is simply too far down the pecking order to have any chance at putting up value this season.
