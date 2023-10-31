Robinson recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to the Bucks.

Robinson made the most of Bam Adebayo's absence due to a hip problem, and while he didn't start, he outplayed Thomas Bryant by a wide margin. The chances of Robinson playing heavy minutes going forward are slim, and will be even more complicated once Adebayo returns to the court, but at the very least, Robinson showed enough here to steal some minutes from Bryant going forward.