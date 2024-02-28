Rozier racked up 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Rozier sat out each of Miami's previous four contests due to a knee injury, but he didn't look rusty in his return to the court Tuesday. In fact, he made half of his field-goal tries for just the second time over his past seven contests after coming into game shooting a meager 37.0 percent from the field in February. Rozier didn't seem to have a minutes restriction given that he played 30 minutes in the victory, so fantasy managers need not wait to insert him back into their lineups.